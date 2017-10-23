PNGRFL pursue Oz-based Kuk for Orchids

THE Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) is hoping to secure Australia-based Amellia Kuk for the PNG Orchids’ final 24-member squad for the Women’s Rugby League World Cup in Sydney next month.

Kuk, who played for Australia in last month’s match against the Oil Search Orchids, was left out of the Jillaroos squad for the World Cup campaign and the PNGRFL is hoping to get clearance from the International Rugby League Federation to include the 23-year-old in Papua New Guinea’s team.

PNGRFL chairman Sandis Tsaka would not confirm or deny Kuk’s inclusion but with the Orchids to be named tomorrow, it is believed the Queensland representative could be a late inclusion.

The Orchids have already made two late inclusions to their side with coach Dennis Miall calling in Queensland forward Jazmyn Taumafai and Southern Confederate half Delilah Ahose — both played in the Orchids’ warm-up match against a Far North Queensland side on Friday.

The young Western Highlander plays in the centres and is a strong ball runner and defender would boost the Orchids with her experience and speed.

Kuk has also represented Papua New Guinea in rugby sevens playing for the Palais in 2015.

Tsaka, who commended the side for claiming their first win, said the final 24-man squad would be named tomorrow.

“We now know that we are better prepared for the Women’s World Cup in Sydney next month,” Tsaka said. “The girls will go for short break and return later this week.”

