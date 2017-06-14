PNGRFL shifts Hunters Rd 15 fixture

THE weekend’s Round 15 Intrust Super Cup game between the PNG Hunters and Tweed Heads Seagulls will be on Saturday and not Sunday as stated on the draw.

PNGRFL chief executive officer Reatau Rau said in a statement that the change of day was due to a high demand from fans and supporters in Port Moresby following a successful Saturday match against Northern Pride in Round 9.

“The QRL gave its endorsement of our request to play the round 15 game against Tweed Heads Seagulls on a Saturday with kick off at 5pm. The Seagulls have agreed to this arrangement,” Rau said.

“This follows the success of a Saturday match in Round 9 against Pride which the Port Moresby fans thoroughly appreciated and enjoyed at the National Football Stadium,” he said.

Rau said it would also expose the Hunters players to playing in cooler conditions and under lights which would become handy during the finals series and the World Cup.

Rau said there would be a feast of football on Saturday.

“The day starts with a women’s game between POMRFL and POM South select sides,” Rau said.

“This will be followed by the Round 7 Digicel Cup clash between the Hela Wigmen and Enga Mioks,” he said.

“Saturday will also mark the start of the Mini Mod competition for those aged between 7 and 12 from primary schools in NCD.”

Rau said the QRL also endorsed that the Round 22 game against Ipswich Jets would be played on Saturday (Aug 5) at 5pm at the NFS.

He said the Round 20 Country week clash against Mackay Cutters would be played at the NFS in Port Moresby on Sunday, July 23, at 3pm.

