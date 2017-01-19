PNGRFL yet to endorse name of women’s team

PAPUA New Guinea Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka says the national women’s team name has yet to be be endorsed by the board.

Tsaka in an interview with The National earlier in the week before departing for Wabag, Enga, said that the PNGRFL board would officially endorse the team name soon. He said although had been called the Raggianas by the media and some in the league fraternity the fact was that a name had yet to be made the official one for the side.

The Raggiana bird of paradise is the country’s national bird. The name Kumul is the tok pisin name for the bird. “The name Raggianas is is not the official name of the women’s team so we should not use it until one is decided on and endorsed by the PNGRFL,” Tsaka said.

“The national women’s team has not played under this name but it was given by individuals involved in the past with the competition. “We have to look at few names and with the board to endorse that to be used by the women’s national team.

The women’s team will be named after the National Confederate trails in Lae. They will make their international debut at Rugby League World Cup in Sydney in November.

