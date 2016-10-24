PNG’s prospects must be realistic: Cole

THE Papua New Guinea Under-20 women’s soccer team face a daunting task as they faces the world in the Fifa U20 World Cup 2016 which kicks off on Nov 13 in Port Moresby.

Coach Lisa Cole said it was important for soccer followers to appreciate the PNG U20 women’s preparation leading up to the event.

She said other countries have very thorough development programmes which were second to none. Cole said the first game against Brazil was going to be very tough.

The South American champions have an incredible soccer culture and have participated in world events before.

“They have produced some of the world’s best players on both the men’s and women’s side,” the American said.

In the second game, PNG play Sweden who are the European Champions. Europe is the strongest confederation with Germany, Spain, France and Sweden who’s senior women are current Olympic champions. In the final group game, PNG will play North Korea who are extremely talented.

“Their Under-17’s are in the finals for that World Cup.

“They have a very thorough development programme and where second to Japan in Asia. “Japan is currently the best players in our age group having won the U17 World Cup two years ago. Cole said she would apply the current format of GK-4-2-3-1. That would be the general shape of the line up but would shift depending on when the team was attacking or defending.

