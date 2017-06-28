PNG’s Ume gets into second round

By HENRY MORABANG

PAPUA New Guinea light welterweight (64kg) John Ume has advanced into second round of the Oceania Boxing Championships after beating Daniel Heyes on the Gold Coast yesterday.

Ume is set to face Oceania’s top seed in Nauru’s Colan Caleb today.

The other PNG fighters who enter the ring today are Beupu Noke who takes on Australia’s Sam Goodman in the 56kg division.

In other bouts yesterday, PNG medal hopeful Andrew Asaiga lost to Australia’s Andrew Hunt in the 69kg division while Brisbane-based Talamoni Clayton Kami was beaten by New Zealand’s Kieran David Nyika.

The Oceania Confederation Boxing Championships began on Monday, the last of the five continental championships that also serve as the qualification route to August’s AIBA World Championships.

The two finalists in each of the 10 weight classes book their passage to Hamburg, Germany. With Rio 2016 Olympians, Commonwealth Games medalists and World Series of Boxing fighters among the names in the draw, the likes of Australia, PNG and a resurgent New Zealand have sent strong squads to the championships.

PNG defending flyweight champion Charles Keama and Rio 2016 Olympian Thadius Katua are also be hopeful of success.

Katua won the gold medal at the 2015 Pacific Games in Port Moresby but the lightweight did not progress past the first round at Rio.

The first edition of the Oceania Championships was held in Sydney in 1969, and since then New Zealand, Tahiti, New Caledonia, Samoa, Tonga, Cook Islands, Fiji and PNG have all hosted the tournament.

Notable stars to come out of the championship include Australian pros Robbie Peden and Michael Katsidis, heavyweight contender David Tua (New Zealand) and Tonga’s Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games silver medallist Paea Wolfgramm.

Like this: Like Loading...