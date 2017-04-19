PNGSDP backs locals’ offer to govt

THE PNG Sustainable Development Program has offered to help finance wellhead and facilities landowners buy equity in the PNG LNG project.

Its chairman, Sir Mekere Morauta, said yesterday in a statement: “PNGSDP is happy to participate as the PNG-based member of a consortium of overseas financiers to provide a facility totalling K725 million (US$230 million) to allow the landowners to pay the State for their 4.27 per cent interest that was agreed under the Umbrella Benefit Sharing Agreement (UBSA) in 2009 between the Somare Government and the landowners.”

The landowners included in the equity holding cover groups within the PNG LNG project footprint from Western, Hela, Southern Highlands, Gulf and Central Provinces.”

Sir Mekere said the PNGSDP’s Long-Term Fund totalled US$1.4 billion, which was “invested securely and profitably around the world in government bonds, corporate bonds, equities and cash”.

He said PNGSDP therefore had the financial muscle to participate in the proposed lending consortium.

