PNGTA: Focus on Vision 2050

THE teachers’ union is calling education planners and the government to focus on Vision 2050 to produce the number of teachers that matches the increased student population.

Papua New Guinea Teachers Association (PNGTA) general secretary Ugwailubu Mowana said the country was making slow progress toward the Vision 2050 target of 165,000 teachers by 2019.

“The rate we are producing teachers is very slow,” he said, following a statement from the Teaching Service Commission that the number of teachers has increased from 57,000 to 60,000 this year.

Mowana said county’s population was increased by 3 per cent each year which meant that the school enrolments would also increase.

He said PNGTA acknowledged the increase revealed by the commission and urged the commission to look also into factors to retain teachers.

These include the retirement policy, reinstatement of resigned teachers as well as funds to implement resolutions adopted from the parliamentary referral committee on education (Ganim Report)

“The PNGTA strongly believes that the parliamentary referral committee task force must deliver the implementation roll out to the provinces in order to alleviate salary and entitlement problems of teachers in the country.”

He said on Jan 10 over 100 frustrated teachers arrived at the PNGTA office because of a lack of attention from the Department of Education payroll section and TSC counter service

“The association regional secretary – Southern attended to the teachers and most of the issues were related to personnel matters like allowances, salaries, leave fares and other related matters.

Like this: Like Loading...