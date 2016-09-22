PNGWiB hosts successful expo

By MEMO HAUKE

THE Digicel PNG Women in Business second expo in Port Moresby which ends on Sunday has been a success, according to executive director Janet Sape.

She told The National that while the expo had started slowly due to the short time to prepare and the Independence Day celebrations, it had been very hectic during the week with women busy making good sales as well as networking with potential clients.

She said the Digicel SMS blast, part of its K50,000 sponsorship, reached many people in Port Moresby including expatriates who came to buy artefacts and crafts.

The expo is being staged at the new Steamship Hardware compound in Waigani.

After the expo, the area will become a permanent trade centre for women around the nation, Sape said.

Jean Parkop, wife of National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop, said during the opening of the expo last Thursday, he (Parkop) had always advocated since his university days the concept of women playing equal roles as men.

He was behind the acquiring of the area for the PNG Women in Business.

“I am sure that with women having a space to sell their locally-made products, there is no better way to celebrate this milestone (Independence Day) and its achievement,” she said.

