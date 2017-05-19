Poesi confident Erema can provide challenge for Hekari

EREMA captain Pwakot Poesi believes strongly that his boys will provide a good challenge for Hekari in the main game of the National Premier League’s Southern Conference this weekend.

Poesi, who is no stranger at this level of competition, has vast experience that can help him lead his Erema boys.

With the support from experienced players such as Kapret Tingut, Theo Sergius, Toru Simo and the Kareva brothers, Roger and Peter, Erema will be a very competitive outfit against Hekari.

The rising stars of the National Premier League, Douglas Konde and Joel Tiampo are the players to watch.

Hekari coach Eric Komeng will once again reply on old hands Koriak Upaiga, David Muta and Tommy Semmy up front to lead the side. Hekari’s game always revolves around these three key players and if Erema wants to win, they must contain the trio.

In the 1pm game, the young Rapatona outfit, who surprised Papaka with a draw, will be out to register their first competition win when they take on Amoana while the opening match will be a thriller between Admiralty and Rapatona.

Admiralty coach Peter Sakael said he would retain the same side that played Erema last week.

Ace striker Junior Cholai will not be available which will see Chris Popich starting as striker.

Sakael said he would depend on his most experienced campaigners in Nigel Yohang and Sorowe Malamal to control the midfield.

Other players who should support Yohang include Nomis Pele, Shane Sakael, Ian Mayang and Lahai William. Papaka coach David Aua will once again have skipper Tau Winnie playing a major role in this match to pick up the three competition points.

Winnie, who starred in the 2-2 draw against PKA Rapatona last weekend, was not effective in the second half which almost cost them the game but he was expected to perform exceptionally in this game.

