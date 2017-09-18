Pokajam: We need investment in Tuna

PAPUA New Guinea Fishing Industry Association chairman Sylvester Pokajam, pictured, says the country must attract investors if it is to become a major tuna source.

“At the moment, most of our fish are caught by distant water fleet that pay VDS (vessel day scheme) even at full value but unconditionally take out the fish to be processed offshore,” he said.

“We have to discount VDS fees and provide guaranteed access for them to fish in Papua New Guinea and sub-regional arrangement like the Federated States of Micronesia.”

Papua New Guinea currently has five tuna processing and canning plants – one in Wewak, one in Madang and three in Lae. They have a production capacity of about 670 tonnes per day.

The facilities employ close to 12,000 nationals.

Pokajam said support industries had started to crop up in Lae, Madang and Wewak, employing more Papua New Guinea nationals or providing business opportunities for the local population.

Two more major players have signed agreement with the government and have leased land for their projects.

“In a span of less than 10 years, these plants were able introduce an inexpensive canned tuna to our domestic market,” he said.

“And despite the difficulties of doing business in Papua New Guinea to date, Papua New Guinea exports of processed tuna to the European Union is now almost equal in volume to that of Thailand and the Philippines.”

