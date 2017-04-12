Pokanis: Facilities do affect health

By OGIA MIAMEL

PHYSICAL conditions of dormitories and cell confinements can contribute to detainees developing mental health problems, PNG Correctional Services deputy commissioner Stephen Pokanis says.

Pokanis, speaking at a World Health Day celebration on the theme “Depression … let’s talk” said that some of the older Correctional institutions lacked physical infrastructures, design and capacity to adequately respond to an increasing need and complexity of mental health problems.

“Offenders from all ages with a diagnosed mental disorder are typically afflicted by more than one disorder, often substance abuse to incidents of serious self-harming behaviour in correctional institutions are rising.”

Pokanis said officers who had no training to manage mentally disordered offenders in correctional institutions often created more professional and operational problems.

He said the Mental Health Services of the Department of Health had been supportive of the organisation by providing professional clinical and psychological care to those affected.

“Correctional institutions, a focus on continuity of care to individuals with depression will enhance the effectiveness of services accessed prior to, during and after being in the care and custody of our correctional system,” he said.

Pokanis said this would improve individual health outcomes where a mentally healthy person would contribute to a safer society for all to live in.

