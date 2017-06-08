Police accused of diplomatic breach

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

The alleged entering of the Indonesian Consulate without notice by three police officers on Monday night to search two Indonesian-made ambulances in Vanimo

has irked the West Sepik administration.

Deputy administrator Conrad Tilau said the officers allegedly entered the consulate at about 7.30pm on suspicion that the ambulances had smuggled PNG election ballot papers in them. They claimed the papers were smuggled across the Indonesia-PNG border.

Indonesian consulate officials also expressed disgust but said the “confusion” was resolved with the provincial administration.

Tilau said: “This is unacceptable. They can’t enter the consulate office just like that. They have breached international laws as the premises of the embassy/consulate is

protected by the Vienna Convention 1961/1963 (diplomatic immunity).”

Tilau said rumours on social media went rife earlier about “two Indonesian cars stocked with fraud generic ballot papers” got smuggled into PNG through the Wutung border post at 6pm on Monday after the PNG Border administration office closed. There were also rumours that the two vehicles were escorted to the Indonesian consulate in Vanimo by a provincial administration vehicle.

Tilau said the two ambulances were donated to the provincial health authority and would be used by the Vanimo General Hospital.

“Those ambulances were brought over through bilateral arrangement with the Indonesian government,” Tilau said.

“They were brought over the border after all the quarantine and Customs checks were done.”

Tilau and the provincial police commander Superintendent Robert Gesa denied claims that the ambulances had smuggled ballot papers.

Gesa, however, said that he did order his officers to ensure that the ambulances were driven

right into the Indonesian consulate.

“But my officers did not go right into the consulate’s premises. They just stayed outside the premises and took mental note of the ambulances that were parked in the premises. They cannot go into the premises as by international law it is out of bounds,” Gesa said.

“However police and PNG Defence Force did not have to escort the ambulances from the border to Vanimo,” he said.

“So a provincial administration vehicle escorted them to Vanimo just after the border office had closed.”

Neighbours near the consulate told The National that two uniformed police officers and another officer in civilian clothes

did enter the consulate at about 7.30pm.

The neighbours said that the Indonesian consulate had allowed them in thinking that the police officers wanted to help them check the ambulances.

