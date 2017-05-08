State to build health centres to open up healthcare access

THE Government will continue to build health centres around the country so that more people can access health services, says Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

He was among the people who witnessed on Saturday the opening of the Wireh Health Centre in the South Wiru local level government area of Ialibu-Pangia in Southern Highlands.

The centre was opened by Health Secretary Pascoe Kase.

The Wireh Health Centre will serve more than 4000 people in the LLG.

It was funded by the Department of Health.

O’Neill said the health policy implemented by the Government was important and must reach out to the people in rural areas.

“We will continue to build more health centres to ensure the majority of the population in rural areas have access to better health care,” O’Neill said.

The people received O’Neill and his delegation in style, shouting and chanting in their Wiru language in a show of respect for him.

He was accompanied by Kase and National Gaming Control Board chief executive officer Imelda Agon who was there to hand over an ambulance for Ialibu.

