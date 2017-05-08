Police allege K1.5bil went missing last year

POLICE claim that more than K1.5 billion in public funds went missing last year due to fraud-related activities.

National Fraud Anti-Corruption Directorate director Chief Superintendent Matthew Damaru, pictured, made the claim on Friday following the launching of Transparency International Papua New Guinea’s Advocacy and Legal Advice Centre.

“Because people are not making it their business to stand up against fraud and corruption, big (amounts) are lost,” the chief superintendent said.

Damaru said people tended to think that fighting corruption was a job only for the police, the Ombudsman Commission and other stakeholders.

“Having not enough information slows down an investigation,” he said.

“Corruption will affect us in one way or another.

“So we are all responsible to fight it.”

The centre will provide legal advice and recommend referral pathways for people who have corruption-related complaints.

TIPNG’s toll free numbers are 1806000 and 7614636 to receive complaints.

