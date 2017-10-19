Police appeal to locals to let work on highway continue

POLICE in Western Highlands have called on the people not to instigate any law and order problems or make unnecessary compensation claims that will delay the construction of the K250 million four-lane highway from Kagamuga to Keltiga in Mt Hagen.

Police commander Chief Supt Martin Lakari, said police were deployed on site to ensure that things were under control.

Lakari said that his men were monitoring the project and would not tolerate unnecessary problem.

Lakari said payments were made, awareness was carried out and people should go ahead and remove any structure in the 40m- corridor so that roadwork was not delayed.

“All government stakeholders like police, Works, Lands and Physical Planning are all cooperating to deliver the project on time,” he said.

Lakari said police would assist Covec, the construction company, to go ahead with the construction phase.

