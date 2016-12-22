Police, army urged to work with law and order groups

By JAMES APA GUMUNO

SECURITY forces involved in the call-out operations in Hela have been urged to work with law and order committees and local leaders to ensure the exercise’s success.

Hulia local level government community leader Nelson Marape said the police and army should work together to apprehend those responsible for violence and crimes in the province.

“We have ring leaders in our community,” he said.

“Security forces must work with our leaders to arrest them.”

Marape said all three districts had law and order committees.

He said fighting between the Homa and Kikita tribes over the K10 million payment for the Tari Airport land was an ongoing problem.

Marape said a man from the Topani tribe was shot and admitted at Tari Hospital in a fight between the Pai tribe outside Tari.

“My advice to the security forces is go into the districts and work with the community leaders and the law and order committees,” Marape said.

He said the local leaders wanted peace and they were in a better position to help the security forces in their operation.

