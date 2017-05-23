Police arrest 11 suspects over alleged sorcery killing

By NICHOLAS SIREO

MOROBE police on Thursday arrested 11 suspects who were allegedly involved in the death of two men following a sorcery trial in a village last month.

Police commander Augustine Wampe confirmed that the suspects were detained and each charged with two counts of wilful murder and kidnapping.

He said officers from Criminal Investigation Division arrested them in a remote village in Kabwum and brought them into Lae to be charged.

According to police reports, the two men were hacked to death last month by fellow villagers after a sorcery trial was conducted in the village following the death of a young boy.

The two victims were attending a campaign rally when they were captured and tortured before they were killed. Wampe condemned the horrific and unlawful killing and called for people to change their mindset and to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

“These 11 suspects will appear in court next week but jungle justice should stop as the Sorcery Act has been repealed by Parliament. No one has the right to act as judges anymore,” he said.

Meanwhile, another sorcery-related killing occurred in Wantoat area of Markham two weeks ago and the suspects are on the run.

Dr Numuc Kemung, a lecturer at the Martin Luther Seminary, highlighted that many cases of sorcery-related torture and killings went unreported because people feared retaliation from those who attacked suspects.

“Killings happen frequently in rural parts of the country,” Kemung said.

“However, many people are too scared to report because they fear for their lives.

“Churches should be empowered to take ownership of that and use local systems in evangelism to address sorcery-related killings.”

He added that people’s negligence and fear of intimidation and harassment has resulted in sorcery-related violence becoming rampant in isolated and remote parts of the country.

