Police arrest boat operator in Buka robbery case

By ALPHONSE PORAU

POLICE in Buka, Bougainville, have arrested a boat operator who allegedly helped an armed gang to escape after they robbed an Asian shop last week.

Regional police commander for North Bougainville Insp Kingsley Lua said the criminals stole about K34,000 and other items from BCM Trading in Buka and escaped in a dinghy.

Police managed to arrest the operator and recovered K2000 plus the vehicle used. The seven suspects are still on the run.

Lua said the communities around the Buka Passage could not give names of the people involved but were working closely with police to identify the suspects. “The communities and their leaders are upset about the incident and they are working with police to arrest the suspects,” Lua said.

“We have been informed that the criminals escaped by dingy to a village along the Buka Passage. Our policemen are working unarmed and they are careful because the criminals are using high-powered firearms.

“But we have manage to recover the boat and vehicle use in the robbery and arrest of the boat operator could be the lead into finding the suspects.

Lua said the investigation was still on-going and the culprits would be arrested soon.

He urged the business houses and communities to work with police to stop such robberies from happening in Buka.

“My message to the businesses and the communities in Buka is that, if they know something, they have to help us because these activities are affecting everyone,” Lua said.

