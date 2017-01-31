Police arrest, charge student with impersonating minister

By ALPHONSE PORAU

A STUDENT who was allegedly impersonating a Cabinet minister on social media to solicit money from people has been arrested and charged.

Kingsford Enoch Waburi, 18, a student from Wanigela in Central was arrested yesterday at his home at Koki by 6-Mile police.

Police Station Commander Senior Inspector Fred Bare told The National that Waburi allegedly used a State minister’s picture on his Facebook account to solicit money from people. The minister lodged a complaint with police after being alerted of what was happening.

A search warrant was issued to internet service provider Digicel which assisted police in tracking him down.

Waburi has been charged with impersonation. He was refused bail.

Bare warned people using social media not to abuse it.

“In most cases, matters are reported to police and we use the internet service providers to track down offenders,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...