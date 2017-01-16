Police arrest man, confiscate four dinghies

NORTHERN police have arrested a man and confiscated four dinghies in Tufi which were allegedly stolen from Milne Bay.

Northern police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari said police on sea patrol during the festive season along the villages at the border of Northern and Milne Bay confiscated the dinghies with their engines.

“The dinghies were confiscated in Tainavuna, Uiaku and Ganjiga villages. We are now calling on victims of piracy in Milne Bay to come to us with documents of ownership of the dinghies and engines before we release them to you,” he said.

Gerari said 12 guns found on people had been surrendered to the police.

They also uprooted marijuana plants from gardens and arrested 20 men for home brew consumption.

In a seperate case he said a 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 60-year-old widow at Bimbari village.

Meanwhile, police have cleared a road block at Ombisusu village in Kokoda.

“The villagers had blocked the highway after rumours that one of the villagers was killed and thrown into the Mamba River,” he said.

Gerari also said last year the Government gave them a vehicle to patrol the Popondetta–Kokoda and Popondetta–Afore highways.

“We have clamped down on over-loading and other offences,” he said.

