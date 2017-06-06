Police arrest officer allegedly involved in assault of lecturer

Police have finally arrested a police officer allegedly involved in the assault of a university lecturer three years ago in Port Moresby.

Director for Internal Affairs Chief Supt Robert Ali said Constable Philip Bomal, 27, from Simbu was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and armed robbery. Ali said the incident occurred in 2014, however, due to the delay in the investigation the matter was referred to the internal affair directorate.

He said the matter was later pursued and the accused was arrested and detained at Boroko police station.

It was alleged that Bomal and other officers were involved in the assault of Francis Essy, a lecture in the University of PNG’s School of Business and Administration, and his two nephews at the Manu service station.

Essy and his nephews left the residential area at UPNG around 3.30pm to visit a relative at the Medical Faculty at 3-mile.

They stopped at the Manu service station to refuel when they were confronted by the police officers in two vehicles and were asked to go to Hohola police station. When they refused they were badly assaulted, resulting in the lecturer suffering from depressed skull fractures.

Ali said such alleged action by the police officer was uncalled for especially when prominent figures become subjects of police brutality.

He urged officers to respect important figures serving the country and exercise restraint always.

Like this: Like Loading...