Police arrest ring leaders

A pre-election police operation launched in Goroka last month has resulted in the arrest of eight ring leaders in major criminal activities in Goroka town, Eastern Highlands, last week.

Eastern Highlands police commander Chief Supt Alex N’Drasal confirmed that his men raided Red Corner, Kama village, Banana settlement, Genoka, Piswara, Five-Mile and Six-Mile blocks to make the arrests.

Prime suspects and prison escapees who were re-arrested during the raids included Rex Johanis of Henagari in Okapa district who had escaped from Bihute jail in 2012, while serving a 15-year jail term for armed robberies of business houses in Goroka.

Among the others were David Paul from Henagaru in Okapa who was wanted for armed robberies of shops and tulait-tulait buses in Goroka; Evimo John Gotomi of Lufa and Kerowagi wanted for armed robbery and an escapee from Bihute jail; Towin Jack of Maimagu village in Chuave, Chimbu (armed robbery); and, Yakor Jacob from Gogo village Chuave, Chimbu (armed robbery).

“All the suspects were arrested, interrogated and detained at the Goroka police cell. All the business houses who were victims of the criminal activities were informed and have come to witness the arrests,” Chief Supt N’Drasal said.

