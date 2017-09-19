Police arrest salesman in K115,000 case

A SALESMAN in East New Britain is facing charges of conspiracy to defraud and misappropriation for allegedly colluding with a public servant to steal a government vehicle valued at K114,885.

Provincial police commander Snr Inspector Joseph Tabali said Norman Teko, 38, from Raluana village

in Kokopo was arrested by fraud squad officers on Friday.

He was remanded in custody over the weekend.

“He has been charged for conspiracy to defraud and misappropriation,” Tabali said.

“Investigations will continue and more suspects will be dealt with for the part they played in the crime.”

