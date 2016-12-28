Police arrest two men for burning officer’s house

POLICE arrested two men last Saturday after they allegedly burnt down the home of a policeman at 12-Mile outside Lae.

Morobe police commander Chief Supt Augustine Wampe yesterday told The National that the policeman was on night duty when the two men went to his house and burnt it around 11pm.

Wampe said the policeman’s family who were inside the house managed to escape unhurt.

Wampe said the officer was renting the home from a Western Highlands man.

“His family lost everything in the fire,” Wampe said.

Wampe said the two men were seen drinking earlier that day and were involved in a commotion in the community.

“Police will complete their investigations and charge them for arson,” he said. Wampe urged members of the public to respect each other and the police officers who were dedicating their lives to ensure that peace and harmony prevailed in the communities.

Wampe said it took many years for people to save up and build homes and it was inhumane for people to burn homes and properties.

Meanwhile, Lae Met SuptAnthony Wagambie Jr has thanked police and the media for working together to promote law and order in the city.

“I thank media personnel in Lae for promoting police work and for a good working relationship with the police,” he said during the end-of-year parade on Wednesday at the Bumbu police barracks.

Wagambie said the media had been used as a tool to promote good police work. It has also been used to report allegations against the police.

