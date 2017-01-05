Police arrest woman for alleged misappropriation

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

NATIONAL Fraud and Anti-Corruption Directorate (NFACD) detectives have arrested a woman in Alotau for the alleged misappropriation of K1.3 million at the Western Highlands treasury office.

Milne Bay police commander Chief Supt Joseph Morehari said she was employed in the Western Highlands treasury office in Mt Hagen when the K1.3 million was allegedly misappropriated.

She was transferred to Alotau and worked as a cashier with Milne Bay treasury office.

“Fraud detectives investigating the missing K1.3 million from the Western Highlands treasury office came here and arrested her. She is now out on K5000 bail,” Morehari said.

Fraud director Chief Supt Mathew Damaru said yesterday that the suspect and two former senior Western Highlands treasury officers allegedly misappropriated the money.

Damaru said that former systems administrator /machinists Pricilla Nasa from Aipanda village, Wabag, Enga and former acting accountant John Posa from Pak Island, Lorengau, Manus had been charged with one count each of abuse of office, conspiracy, official corruption and misappropriation .

He said they were arrested on court warrants, charged and were detained at the Mt Hagen police cells.

Damaru said investigation revealed allegations that funds were obtained from the government grant accounts, operating account and treasury accounts as cash advance between March 2013 and August 2014.

“Investigations revealed that they colluded with each other and other officers of the treasury office,” he said.

“They entered into negotiations to print out 39 cheques through the Government accounting system and used the funds for personal use.

“Records from internal audit also conform that the cheques were drawn under treasury officers’ names and on some instances signatures were forged.”

Damaru said Nasa was accused of using her password to access the Government accounting system print machine to print out 39 cheques with duplication of cheques and altered various cheque numbers.

“And Posa as the signing officer was accused of signing those cheques and signing conformation letters to Bank South Pacific,” he said.

“He is also accused of certifying and approving providing false monthly cheque reconciliation ledger to the treasury office.”

He said that more arrests would be made soon.

