Police assist school

By ALPHONES PORAU

The Duramu Elementary School in a remote area of the Abau district in Central has received 50 desks and chairs from the National Capital District and Central police command.

The presentation was made this week at the Gordon Police Barracks Training Centre by the NCD and Central commander ACP Sylvester Kalaut.

Head teacher Rupa Abi and school board chairman John Bana told The National that the donation was a relief for them because out of 153 students, two classes would benefit from it.

“It is really a great support and initiative from the police commander himself in building the relationship with the people,” Bana said.

“We have 153 students and these 50 chairs will benefit at least two classes out of three and they will not be sitting on the floor anymore.”

Kalaut said during the presentation that it was part of the community policing programme to build a good relationship with people.

He said the desks and chairs were given to the training centre to use but it could not cater for their needs as they were small but the kids would benefit from them.

“We thought of all the schools, but we chose Duramu Elementary because it is located in a remote area in Central,” Kalaut said.

“We saw that they needed chairs and study desks, the students have been sitting on the floor and doing their studies.”

Kalaut said that he was privileged to help the school and also clear the place for renovation so that the Central police headquarters would be moved to Gordon temporarily.

Like this: Like Loading...