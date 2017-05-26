Police boss: Make right choices

By REBECCA KUKU in Mt Hagen

ELECTIONS are seasonal things that come and go so people must make the right choices in life to take care of themselves, says Western Highlands police commander Martin Lakari.

“I urge all locals and residents in the province to be mindful that the elections will come and go and they will still be here.”

Lakari said so far, the election in Mt Hagen has been peaceful but for a few minor incidents.

He also called on the people to not remove candidate posters in town as that was causing problems.

“If you don’t like the candidate just don’t vote him. Don’t go tearing and removing his posters.”

Lakari said that he had 500 police officers on the ground and another 100 would be sent in to assist.

“Correctional Service and PNG Defence Force officers will also be providing assistance to support us to provide security.”

Like this: Like Loading...