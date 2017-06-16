Police boss must look into police brutality

I WRITE to express my concern on the Police brutality I witnessed at Agevairu on the Hiritano highway on the night of June 9, 2017, at 8pm.

The vehicle was a white Toyota Land Cruiser Police Vehicle.

A Sepik looking Policeman kicked and shouted at the driver and passengers.

I would like to appeal to the police top authorities to be

more transparent to the public by publishing their mobile phone numbers and internet email addresses so that the public can

seek their help during such brutality encounters.

Police Commissioner and his Commanders must look into this very seriously so that the public can directly report the undisciplined policeman to be dealt with and together we can change the image of the RPNG Police Constabulary.

Police Brutality Reporter

Bereina CP

