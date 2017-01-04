Police boss raises concern over use of resources

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

EAST Sepik police commander Peter Philip is concerned about the lack of care and responsibility by some officers in the use of resources.

“We have lost three vehicles in the space of one month just because police officers are careless,” he said.

Philip said he was disappointed with the officers concerned as they were under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

“A week ago, a drunk officer drove a new 10-seater vehicle bought by the Wosera Gawi MP for K170,000 through the District Development Authority fund to be used by the Maprik police station,” he said.

Philip said another vehicle belonging to Angoram police was damaged by a police officer who was now in custody.

“Another vehicle belonging to the Wewak police station was driven to Yangoru to attend to an arson case,” he said.

“It was stoned and damaged also.”

Philip said the vehicles were badly damaged and the officers responsible had been suspended.

“The cause of all these was due to police officers being under the influence of alcohol when on duty,” he said.

“It is an unlawful for police officers to be under the influence of alcohol when on duty.

“Resources like vehicles are hard to come by and whatever is provided by the State needs to be taken care of.

“When we abuse and destroy police resources like vehicles, stakeholders and sponsors will not assist us in getting new ones.”

He urged officers to take care of the resources they have.

