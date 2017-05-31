Police boss warns community leaders

By REBECCA KUKU

PAPUA New Guinea is a democratic country and so-called village and community leaders should not tell people who to vote for, says Central police commander Laimo Asi.

Asi received complaints from candidates that they were being stopped by village and community leaders from campaigning in their villages.

“Certain village councillors and leaders who have been identified have been stopping candidates from conducting their campaigns in the village,” Asi said.

He called on electorates to allow candidates to visit communities or wards to conduct their campaign so that people will have the opportunity to ask questions and gauge their views about their member.

“People must be given the opportunity to listen and know the policies of the candidate so that they can make an informed choice on who to vote for,” Asi said.

Asi said even though candidates were barred from villages, the election process in Central was doing well and has experienced some minor issues.

“I have also received complaints from some candidates that drunkards are using abusive language and others are destroying posters.

“This is really uncalled for as all candidates have their democratic rights to contest even if you don’t like them.

“I’m aware of the identities of the village leaders who have been barring candidates from entering (villages) and will be addressing the issue during the week.”

