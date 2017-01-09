Police broker peace deal

By Alphonse Porau

POLICE have brokered a peace deal between two tribes in Enga following the killing of three men and a woman, plus the wounding of others during a row over a compensation payment.

Enga provincial police chief George Kakas, pictured, said the incident happened on December 30.

He said the incident was only reported to police on January 3.

Kakas said members of the Sinen tribe had gone to the nearby Keokai village to receive compensation from the Tipakin tribe over the killing of one of their tribesmen last year.

The Sinen tribesmen had to spend the night at the village because there was some disagreement over the cash to be paid.

But on the next day, a fight erupted.

He said there was an exchange of gunfire “with men, women and children fleeing in all directions”.

Three people from Sinen were shot including a woman, plus one from Tipikin.

Others received wounds from gunshots, knives and axes.

Kakas said he summoned the leaders of both tribes to Wabag police station on Thursday.

He said he issued a village court preventive order to stop the fighting.

Kakas said both tribes assured authorities they wanted to make peace.

“Both tribes assured me and the provincial authorities that they wanted peace and agreed not to fight,” Kakas said.

“Both tribes agreed to return on January 10 for further mediation and orders.”

