Police bust marijuana operation in Manus

POLICE in Manus raided Solang village in Lou Island, Balopa LLG, uprooted marijuana plants, nabbed the suspect and convicted him of cultivation and possession of marijuana with the help of a court.

Police also confiscated some of the drug from a house.

Police commander Chief Inspector David Yapu said James Danny, 48, from Solang village, was arrested and charged with two counts of possessing drugs and cultivating drugs.

Danny appeared before the Lorengau District Court on Friday before senior magistrate Josephine Nidue, found guilty of the charges and remanded in custody to wait for his sentencing.

Yapu appealed to community leaders to report incidents involving drugs.

He thanked the leaders from Solang village for reporting the metter.

He said the suspect was causing problems at the village and was a threat tothe community due to his involvement in drug activities.

Yapu confirmed that drugs were now grown on Manus Island and sold to youths in town. Previously they were transported by boat from Madang, Wewak or Kavieng.

