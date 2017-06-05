Police call for public to help identify corpse found

AN unidentified corpse was discovered by Labu villagers at the mouth

of the Markham River in Lae on Friday.

The city’s Metropolitan Superintendent Anthony Wagambie Jr (pictured) said on their way back to their village from the city, a group of villagers saw the body floating and alerted their leaders.

The leaders took another dinghy and retrieved the body before taking it to the Aigris Market.

He said police and medical officials took the body to the Angau Memorial Hospital morgue.

“It cannot be ascertained at the initial stage if it is a male or female because of the decomposing status,” he said.

“We are now calling on the

public that if they have any relatives or friends that have been missing for some time, please report to

us.”

