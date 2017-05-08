Police calls on candidate, supporters to follow traffic rules

By REBECCA KUKU

CANDIDATES should make sure that vehicles used for campaigning are roadworthy and drivers comply with road safety rules, says assistant commissioner of police Chief Superintendent Jerry Frank.

Frank said that candidates and their supporters would be penalised and charged if they breached traffic rules.

“I know it’s the norm for Papua New Guinea during elections to see buses and trucks overloaded with supporters and causing traffic jams in the city, but people must understand that traffic rules are there to protect them,” he said.

“My officers will still arrest and charge those who are found to be breaking the traffic laws regardless of the fact that they are campaigning or not.”

Frank said that an incident at Malaloua in the Gulf province was an example of people not adhering to traffic rules.

“We don’t want the same thing to happen, so we will enforce traffic rules and charge those who do not comply with the laws.”

