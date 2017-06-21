Police calls for cooperation

JIWAKA police are appealing to the people take ownership of the election.

Jiwaka police commander Chief Supt Joseph Tondop said on Monday that in terms of security at polling he expected no problem.

Todop said that police needed cooperation and support from the people to make this election trouble-free.

“In terms of security, I will be making sure that people elect their leaders without any undue influence.”

He said that as a head of the security operation in the province, he assured the people that there would not be any trouble.

