Police cannot revoke bail

By TABITHA NERO

POLICE do not have the authority to revoke bail because only the court can revoke bail, a magistrate says.

“I do not understand why a police station commander will revoke bail, when a proper bail application should be made to court,” magistrate Alex Kalandi said in the Boroko District Court yesterday.

He said this after dealing with the case of John Soto who was charged with unlawful assault causing bodily harm to his fifth wife, Josephine Ken. He was denied bail by police after he allegedly breached one of his bail conditions, which was not to interfere with witnesses.

Following his release from police custody for the charge of unlawful assault, Soto, from Aipanda village in the Wabag district of Enga, allegedly took Ken to Kwadi Inn at 3-Mile in the National Capital District, on Dec 13, and told her to admit that she stole K18,000 from him (Soto) and that she was having an affair with another man.

Police allege that this false admission would give the presumption that Ken was at fault and that she accepted the injuries she had sustained.

It was alleged that Soto used an iron rod to beat up Ken on both her legs. Ken sustained fractures and was confined to a wheel chair on Dec 7 at Hohola 4.

The court heard that Soto’s lawyer filed an urgent bail application last Saturday for the Boroko District Court to grant bail for his client after he was refused bail by the Hohola police commander.

Kalandi said he was not aware of the bail application and that the substantive matter was to be dealt with by the Waigani Committal Court.

“Proper bail application should be made to the right court and police do not have the authority to revoke bail,” Kalandi said.

He gave an order for the Hohola police commander to present himself in court and explain why proper processes were not followed.

