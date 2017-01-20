Police should carry out call-out duty: Leader

A LANDOWNER leader in Hela says that only the police should be coordinating the call-out operation in the province.

Angore PDL 8 chairman John Ipidari said politicians, LLG presidents, councilors, provincial government officials and the people of Hela who had assisted and linked to a tribal fight should stand aside throughout the operation.

If this does not happened, he said some of these people would influence decisions made in the operation.

“Everybody from Hela such as MPs, LLG presidents, councilors, provincial government officials and any other public figures from Hela origin should be with their tribes assisting to resolve conflicts.

“This is because there are tribal fights everywhere in the province and every Hela man and woman is somehow linked to the fights.

“Police or call-out operation commanders would need to round up all tribal fight leaders to extract information.

“They (tribal leaders) will also be able to provide lists of murderers, rapist, those with firearms and arsonists from their enemy tribes and hold those tribal fight leaders responsible to round up the culprits assisted by the police and army,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ipidari urged the Government to provide funding for the completion of the Angore (PDL 8) alternative dispute resolution (ADR) process and proceed with Hides and others.

He said the process was delayed earlier due to funding constraints.

