Police catch robbery suspects

By NICHOLAS SIREO

QUICK response by Lae police has led to the capture of three armed suspects and the recovery of weapons following a robbery at a shop in the city yesterday.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendant Anthony Wagambie Jr confirmed that an armed robbery took place at the BNBM Hardware around 8am.

“More than six men stormed the shop and held up security guards, customers and staff. They went straight to the admin office and tried to steal the cash from a safe but the manager fought them and was stabbed with a knife,” he said.

He said the suspects failed to open the safe so they allegedly held up and robbed the customers and dashed off with their personal belongings.

Wagambie said the stolen get-away vehicle used by the robbers was spotted by police a few minutes later between Salamanda and Bugandi.

“The suspects were chased by police and they abandoned the vehicle along Kapiak Street. Police tracked them and managed to apprehend three suspects and recovered their weapons.”

