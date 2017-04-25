Police caution against mobile campaigning

CANDIDATES in the National Capital District (NCD) should do their campaigning at one location to avoid traffic congestion, says officer in charge of NCD Traffic Philip Koliadi.

“During election time people tend to forget traffic rules,” Koliadi said.

“We do not want overcrowded vehicles campaigning in the city.

“Your life is very important; we must observe all traffic rules.”

He made the comments after NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi said there would be no police escort for candidates during the campaign period. Koliadi said: “Campaigning in convoys is not allowed, only two to three vehicles will be allowed to each candidate for campaign on the roads.”

Koliadi said the candidates and their supporters should hold their rallies in a park.

“Campaigning should not be done at odd hours,” he said yesterday.

“All campaigning on the roads should stop by 8.30pm and should not start very early in the morning.”

Koliadi said police officers will carry out regular checks and make arrests if traffic laws are breached.

