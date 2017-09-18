Police celebrate 129th anniversary

THE Royal PNG Constabulary celebrated its 129 year of existence which coincided with the 42nd independence anniversary celebrations on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Gari Baki said the constabulary was one of the oldest organisations in the country having existed in one form or another under different governments.

“We have been there from the beginning – from the New Guinea and Papua Police Forces under the German and British rule, then as the Papua and New Guinea Police Force as an Australian Trust Territory, self-government and then as an independent nation,” Baki said.

He said the PNG police force had contributed to pacifying and uniting “this nation of a thousand tribes”.

Baki said they had been protecting and serving the people in the past 42 years.

“We have produced many fine young men and women over the years that have shown leadership qualities and who have gone on to excel in public office and in the private sector,” Baki said.

He said over the years the nation had faced challenges on many fronts politically, economically and socially.

“Law and order continues to be an ongoing challenge. Threats have come from within and without, be it violence from land or natural resource disputes, election-related disputes and law and order.”

He said despite all of these, the people had shown resilience and continued as a united nation.

