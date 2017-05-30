Police charge 9 after 500kg drug haul

By ZACHERY PER

NINE men have been charged with drug-related offences after police confiscated nearly 500kg of marijuana allegedly in their possession in Henganofi, Eastern Highlands.

Eastern Highlands police commander Superintendent Alex N’Drasal has alerted police commanders in Morobe, Madang, East Sepik, West Sepik, East New Britain and West New Britain, Manus and Bougainville to conduct random checks on boats arriving there.

After a tip-off, police intercepted the group about to leave Zurinofi village with their cargo at the foothills of the Barola mountains.

“This shows that there is a major drug syndicate operating between Lae, Madang, Kimbe, Manus, East and West Sepik, East and West New Britain, New Ireland and even Bougainville,” he said.

“I call on police to monitor ships, boats and even planes for marijuana.”

Police charged Johnson Nuaki, 27, Leslie Mani 27, George Saku, 28, Nelson Bedea 27, Rexford Yaus, 20, Eron Philip Saulba, 23, Clifford Joseph, 18, Eric Sao, 18, and a juvenile.

N’Drasal said some boys who were supposed to be in school were involved in the drug trade because it was lucrative.

Police found the marijuana packed in eight bags each weighing more than 50kg. The bags were bound for Kimbe via the Lae port.

