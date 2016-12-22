Police to check liquor licences in Port Moresby

POLICE will check licences for liquor outlets in Port Moresby, says Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi.

He told The National that the police and the liquor licencing committee agreed in a meeting last week to screen all licences of retailers selling liquor in the city to make sure they were operating legally.

He said the committee had come up with new licence for traders and the police station commanders would be checking that out.

“NCD Superintendent Operation Fred Tundu and I, with the police station commanders, will be checking all the trading shop to make sure they have licences,” he said.

“We will keep a record of outlets that are registered so that the station commanders can check in their suburbs. Retailers must have licences.”

He said this was to make sure that no one used the same licence to open another shop in the city.

Offenders would be arrested and charged and their shop closed.

He also urged those getting licences from the Central government and operating in the NCD to follow the right procedures.

He said failure to do so would result in them getting arrested and charged with corruption.

Like this: Like Loading...