Police collect K4.2 million

By ALPHONSE PORAU

A TOTAL of K4.2 million was collected by the National Capital District police mostly from bail money imposed on people arrested this year, National Capital District and Central Command ACP Sylvester Kalaut says.

“The collection started at the beginning of this year up until today (yesterday) when the account for this year is closed,” Kalaut told The National.

He said the total revenue collected from the accidents reports, driving tests, character checks, crime reports, firearm permits and sundry (other) income was K809,310.

He said police bails netted K3,426,460.

“According to the break-up, accident report is K12,450, driving test K71,490, character checks K188,095, crime reports K5,325, firearm permits K491,770 and others K40,180,” Kalaut said.

“All this was paid to the consolidated revenue fund and it is through way of electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFPOS) and the receipts are kept here.”

He said for the bail, only the Bank of Papua New Guinea and the courts would determine what would go to the State, which and would be regarded as consolidated revenue because it would be refundable if someone was cleared from a case.

“They pay their bail here at the police stations. We push it to the trust but we do not call it revenue yet,” Kalaut said.

“It only becomes revenue when it is converted into court fines.

“Why it is in a trust account is because it is refundable while for the other it is not.”

He said the K4.2 million collected was for the National Capital District only.

