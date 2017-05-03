Police condemn activist’s report

POLICE have called anti-deep-sea mining campaigner Helen Rosenbaum’s attack on Nautilus Minerals’ Solwara 1 project as irresponsible and an attempt to incite violence.

Speaking on Radio New Zealand this week, New Zealand-based Rosenbaum, of Deep Sea Mining Campaign, said the people of New Ireland and Duke of York Islands were prepared to take up arms if the seabed mining project went ahead.

Canadian company Nautilus Minerals was given an environmental permit by the Papua New Guinea government in 2009 to develop the Solwara 1 project but work is still yet to begin.

Rosenbum said people in New Ireland and the Duke of York Islands were feeling so desperate.

“They know they can get access to explosives, it’s incredibly easy to get access to arms in a country like Papua New Guinea through the police, through the army,” she said.

“Local people are feeling so desperate they are saying that they would even take up arms against the project. Many of them work at mining companies, or have worked at mining companies in the past.

“They have access to explosives and they know it’s incredibly easy and it’s only a matter of money to get arms in a country like PNG through the police or the army.

“They have the experience of Bougainville, many of them worked at the Bougainville mine prior to the civil war in Bougainville what was caused by impacts of the civil war – for them making this threat is no idle threat.

“Many people in the Duke of York Islands and the New Ireland have married into Bougainville.

“They understand want it means to have conflict and they are not saying this loosely.”

Acting executive officer to Police Commissioner Chief Superintendent Dominic Kakas said in a statement that while the efforts of activists such as Rosenbaum are appreciated, grandstanding and making wild and reckless allegations do not help her cause.

“In fact it does more damage to her cause and to the credibility of the country, the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary and the PNG Defence Force,” he said.

He said despite what Rosenbaum thinks, it is not “incredibly easy” to access arms in PNG either through the police or the Defence Force.

And instead of taking up arms, people in PNG are prepared to talk things over rather than resorting to violence.

“So instead of making such wild and unfounded allegations and inciting violence, Rosenbaum should promote her cause more responsibly.”

