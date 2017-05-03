Police confirm report false

POLICE in West New Britain have confirmed as false a report saying that seven people from Lambe village, Vitu Island, are missing in a dinghy in waters outside Bulumuri.

Police commander Supt Jim Namora said two sources have confirmed the report to be false.

“We have also confirmed the report to be untrue after two days of intense investigations,” Namora said.

He thanked “the police unit who travelled to Bulumuri village at the first given opportunity to verify this report”.

