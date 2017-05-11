Police confiscate 20kg marijuana

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

POLICE in the National Capital District have arrested two suspects and confiscated 20kg of marijuana in a roadblock at Eight Mile junction yesterday morning.

Night shift supervisor Senior Constable Petrus Kelyao, of Gordon Police Station, said his officers were out on a routine check on the highway when they discovered the marijuana.

“The two suspects with their 20kg of marijuana were on a PMV travelling down from Vanapa when the police officers did a check on the PMV and got the marijuana.”

Kelyao said the officers did a thorough check on the PMV after they uncovered some marijuana in his waist bag.

“The officers then did a thorough check and found the marijuana nicely packed in between vegetables in two 10kg bags.”

He said the two suspects would be transferred from Gordon Police Station to the Boroko Drug Squad office because of the large volume of marijuana involved.

Kelyao warned those engaged in such illegal activities to stop because police would be out in full force conducting random road blocks.

He commended his men for apprehending the suspects and called on other officers conducting roadblocks not to concentrate on betel nuts and firearms alone but check vehicles thoroughly for marijuana.

“This is the election period and there is cash flow in the city with people trying to find all sorts of illegal activities to make money for their survival .”

