Police confiscate 24 bags of marijuana

POLICE in Port Moresby have confiscated 24 plastic bags of marijuana from a vehicle travelling to Port Moresby from Goilala district in Central.

Gordon police station probationary constable Sebilen Saluali told The National that 28 men were arrested including the driver and three women at the 8-Mile checkpoint at around 5am.

He said it was the biggest amount of drugs confiscated during the Christmas and New Year police operations along the Hiritano Highway.

Saluali said officers at the checkpoint became suspicious when the passengers acted as if they were trying to hide something under the seats.

“So we pulled the vehicle over and started checking the bags of corn and greens and found plastics of drugs packed in between,” he said.

“Others were packed in four-litre plastic containers.

“In the shopping bags, the drugs were packed in foils to be sold for K5.

“More dried ones were in the plastics and yet to be packed.”

Saluali said they also found drugs inside the bags they were carrying.

“We confiscate the drugs from three of the women on board in their bra and pants,” he said.

The crew of the vehicle escaped while the driver with other 27 passengers were detained including the three women.

