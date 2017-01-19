Police confiscate air guns

POLICE in Western have confiscated Indonesian-made air guns from PNG and Indonesian villagers along the border, acting South Fly police commander Inspector Soiwa Ricker says.

Ricker said there were about 100 of these guns at the Daru police station.

“These guns were confiscated from the Indonesian poachers hunting for animals in Papua New Guinea side along the PNG-Indonesian border.

“These guns were confiscated from our villagers who have brought them from the Indonesian border – town of Sota and Merauke city.

“These air guns are not high-powered and are not dangerous.

“They are used for hunting birds, squirrels, bandicoots and other small animals.

“But they can cause serious bodily harm if used at close range to shoot a human being.

Meanwhile, Ricker said they needed to build government presence along the border to stop illegal trading of bech-de-mer (sea cucumber) and poaching of deer and fish like barramundi and saratoga in Papua New Guinea rivers.

