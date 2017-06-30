Police confiscate vehicle allegedly owned by an MP

By Rebecca Kuku

A vehicle allegedly owned by an MP and government minister was confiscated from an assistant returning officer in Southern Highlands.

Provincial police commander Sibron Papoto said police had questioned and released the assistant returning officer for Lower Mendi, Francis Akol, who was driving a vehicle owned by Works Minister Francis Awesa.

“Akol was not arrested, he was interviewed and released,” Papoto said.

“Only the vehicle has been impounded.”

Papoto said the vehicle belonging to Awesa was hired by the Electoral Commission.

“We had a lot of issues over it and many people complained about why the Electoral Commission was using vehicles belonging to sitting members or candidates,” Papoto said.

He said the car was no longer hired by the Electoral Commission but given to Akol.

“Police have already impounded the vehicle at the Ialibu Police Station, once the ownership of the vehicle has been changed to Akol’s name, the car will be released back to him,” Papoto said. “We have advised Akol not to use the vehicle for election-related activities.”

It is against the law for candidates to be giving gifts out to the Electoral Commission office and police will be looking into the case.

