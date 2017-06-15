Police, CS launch election operations for Southern Command

By Alphonse Porau

A joint parade of Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary and Correctional Services officers was conducted in Port Moresby to mark the launch of the election operation.

The official launch by Police Commissioner Gari Baki yesterday marked the start of the joint election operations for the Southern Command.

A total of 219 officers from the police headquarters and 33 Correctional Services officers took part in the parade at Konedobu Oval.

Speaking during the launch, Baki urged the forces to perform their duties and honestly without fear and favour to ensure a safe environment for the people to exercise their right to vote.

One hundred and eighteen officers would be sent to Milne Bay, 50 to Northern and 51 to Gulf.

